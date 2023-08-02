Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,947 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,538.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1,361.9% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMM. StockNews.com lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.83.

Shares of MMM opened at $110.55 on Wednesday. 3M has a 1-year low of $92.38 and a 1-year high of $152.30. The company has a market capitalization of $61.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -211.27%.

In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

