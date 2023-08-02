Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Makes New $239,000 Investment in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 12,089 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,078,000 after purchasing an additional 75,622 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 310,223 shares of company stock worth $16,401,775 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Stock Down 1.2 %

Carrier Global stock opened at $59.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $60.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.88.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.65.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

