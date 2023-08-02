Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 900.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $72,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of MTUM opened at $146.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.38. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

