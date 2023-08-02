Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Invests $250,000 in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ECL. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Ecolab by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 184.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after buying an additional 20,753 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 786,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,199,000 after acquiring an additional 14,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $421,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ECL opened at $185.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $191.41. The firm has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.71 and its 200-day moving average is $168.37.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $629,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,460 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $629,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total value of $3,943,692.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,338.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,050 shares of company stock worth $11,865,590 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ecolab from $200.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.79.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

