Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 46.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.6% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% in the first quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $128.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.41 and its 200-day moving average is $134.41. The stock has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 303.40%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.32%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMB. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

