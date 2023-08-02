Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Buys 18 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $937.52, for a total value of $4,417,594.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,073,858.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,712 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $937.52, for a total value of $4,417,594.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,073,858.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.72, for a total transaction of $5,070,616.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,645,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,236 shares of company stock valued at $15,440,260 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $931.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $933.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $884.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $680.00 and a 12-month high of $975.72.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $992.00 to $1,038.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $953.50.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

