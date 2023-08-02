Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Acquires 529 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,552 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Hess by 36.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Hess from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $183.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.29.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,540.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,099.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Hess news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $166,710,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $5,056,540.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,932 shares in the company, valued at $12,550,099.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HES stock opened at $151.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 1.59. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $98.27 and a 1 year high of $160.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.13.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Hess had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.52%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

