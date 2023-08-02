Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Acquires 245 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total value of $5,896,415.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,529.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,051 shares of company stock worth $13,909,815 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.0 %

ADI has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.83.

Shares of ADI opened at $199.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.03. The company has a market capitalization of $100.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $200.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

