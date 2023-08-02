Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 9,114 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 507,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,114 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $23,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,311 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 7,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,669,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,448,000 after purchasing an additional 44,934 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.37. 323,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,781. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.84 and a 1-year high of $50.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.80.

Werner Enterprises Increases Dividend

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.11). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $832.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WERN has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.11.

About Werner Enterprises

(Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Featured Stories

