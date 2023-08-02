Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 18,508 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 758,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,508 shares during the period. SeaWorld Entertainment makes up 1.0% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $46,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 579.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,566,000 after acquiring an additional 957,438 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3,606.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 807,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,142,000 after purchasing an additional 786,122 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,293,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,215,000 after purchasing an additional 441,000 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,926,000. Finally, JAT Capital Mgmt LP lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 675,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,125,000 after acquiring an additional 281,102 shares during the last quarter.

SEAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $223,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,959,569.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $55,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,680.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $223,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,959,569.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,341 shares of company stock valued at $716,060 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SEAS traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $54.96. 1,682,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,320. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.38 and a 1-year high of $68.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.93.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.40 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

