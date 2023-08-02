Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 17,891 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,116 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 17,891 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $20,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,115,932,000 after purchasing an additional 78,995,341 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,829,675,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 255.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,058,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,893,493,000 after purchasing an additional 34,553,565 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,876,978 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,358,991,000 after purchasing an additional 12,189,613 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,678,273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,987,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $33.44. The company had a trading volume of 27,291,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,135,854. The firm has a market cap of $140.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.53. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $46.43.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.20%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Edward Jones downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.53.

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

