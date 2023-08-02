Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 132,831 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,794 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 132,831 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in Intel by 173.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in Intel by 21.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intel by 26.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.06.

Intel Stock Down 3.4 %

INTC stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,759,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,562,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $37.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.60.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -227.26%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

