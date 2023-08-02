Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 1,109 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 667,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $34,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.95.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.66. 15,286,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,642,545. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.53.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $30,770.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,106.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $30,770.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,106.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 5,175 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $254,144.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,893 shares in the company, valued at $12,763,345.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

