Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Raises Stock Position in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,485,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,586 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 3.24% of nLIGHT worth $15,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 1,588.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in nLIGHT by 181.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in nLIGHT in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in nLIGHT by 533.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in nLIGHT during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of nLIGHT in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

nLIGHT Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LASR traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,998. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $618.06 million, a PE ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 2.16. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $15.91.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.14. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 17.20% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $54.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.41 million. As a group, analysts predict that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

