Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,194 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $8,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 103,894.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,518,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,514,868,000 after buying an additional 345,185,954 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,871,000 after buying an additional 4,090,382 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,762,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,011,000 after buying an additional 1,898,342 shares in the last quarter. Kabouter Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Kabouter Management LLC now owns 2,175,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,825,000 after buying an additional 750,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,118,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

SCZ traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, reaching $59.69. The stock had a trading volume of 179,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,421. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.12 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.76. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.9993 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

