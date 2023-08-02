Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $30,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3,750.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MDY stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $496.96. 621,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,448. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $472.75 and a 200 day moving average of $465.40. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $398.11 and a 52-week high of $500.78. The company has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

