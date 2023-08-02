Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $41.38 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,502 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 11,411 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 0.8% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $41,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $870.00 to $905.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.05.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock traded up $21.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $920.00. 1,968,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,542,523. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $848.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $697.67. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $923.18. The stock has a market cap of $379.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

