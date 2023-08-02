Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $27.84 Million Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,271 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $27,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth about $1,136,503,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,151.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $591,239,000 after buying an additional 6,585,655 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,054.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,226,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,052,000 after buying an additional 2,033,408 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 85.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,032,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $250,289,000 after buying an additional 1,399,804 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,607,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $268,989,000 after buying an additional 1,372,123 shares during the period. 65.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.21.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 1.3 %

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE CP traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.26. 3,474,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,054,514. The company has a market cap of $75.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $85.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1437 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 16.57%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.