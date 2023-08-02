Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 355,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.79% of Ultra Clean worth $11,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 1,151.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 3,701 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $120,208.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,100.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bill Bentinck sold 9,784 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $354,082.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,837,547.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 3,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $120,208.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,100.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,661 shares of company stock worth $480,645 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Ultra Clean from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Ultra Clean from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Shares of Ultra Clean stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,469. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $40.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.81 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.30.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

