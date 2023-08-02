Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 22,470 Shares of Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 737,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,470 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 1.06% of Sinclair worth $12,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBGI. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sinclair by 1,068.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,082,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,947 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Sinclair by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,339,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,313,000 after acquiring an additional 501,967 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 359.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 618,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,332,000 after purchasing an additional 484,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 238.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 382,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 269,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,742,000. 51.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sinclair Stock Down 1.4 %

SBGI traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $13.46. 171,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,607. Sinclair, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $25.79. The company has a market cap of $848.52 million, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.21 and its 200-day moving average is $16.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sinclair ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $3.30. Sinclair had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $773.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.73 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sinclair, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sinclair in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Sinclair from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sinclair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Sinclair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.

Featured Articles

