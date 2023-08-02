Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 15,204 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 186,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,204 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $7,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 20,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAGE. StockNews.com lowered Sage Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Scotiabank started coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.92.

Insider Activity

In other Sage Therapeutics news, Director Elizabeth Barrett purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ SAGE traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.27. The company had a trading volume of 336,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.44. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.13 and a 52 week high of $59.99.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.32% and a negative net margin of 5,932.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.07) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sage Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

Further Reading

