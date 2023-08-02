Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 325,652 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,238,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325,652 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $18,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 51,205,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850,256 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,773,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,117,000 after purchasing an additional 686,036 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,158,000 after purchasing an additional 28,053,216 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 23,450,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,666 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth $196,222,000. 56.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on WBD shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.28.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

WBD traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $12.87. 12,567,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,675,852. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.61. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.51.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

