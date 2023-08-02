Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 10,001 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,915 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $12,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Tesla by 87.8% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 1.6% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 8.7% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.2% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,639 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $610,287.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 195,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,819,564.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $610,287.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 195,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,819,564.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,230 shares of company stock valued at $16,361,094 over the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSLA traded down $6.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $254.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,846,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,580,250. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $314.67. The stock has a market cap of $806.99 billion, a PE ratio of 73.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $251.96 and its 200-day moving average is $205.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. DZ Bank downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Tesla from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.30.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

