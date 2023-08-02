PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:RCS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.48. The company had a trading volume of 116,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,690. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.44. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $6.04.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 124,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 185,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.51% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

