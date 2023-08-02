PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PMX)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PMX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.85. 107,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,074. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $10.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PMX. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 570,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 258,533 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 374,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 201,139 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter worth $969,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 176.9% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 98,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 62,870 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter worth $651,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

