PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PMF)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:PMF traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $9.80. 115,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,018. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $12.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $143,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 226.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

