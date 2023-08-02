PIMCO Income Strategy Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PFL)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.26. 74,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,298. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.12 and its 200-day moving average is $8.25. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $9.82.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFL. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 22.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 5.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 99,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 45.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 225,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 70,531 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 14.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund in the second quarter worth about $207,000.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

