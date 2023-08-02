PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Announces $0.22 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.2205 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PDI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,550,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,262. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.87. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 12-month low of $17.23 and a 12-month high of $22.35.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,718,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,666 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 1,384.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 339,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 316,680 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,080,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 14.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,486,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,216,000 after acquiring an additional 190,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,521,000.

About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

