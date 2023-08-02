PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:PCN remained flat at $13.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,220. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.02. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 12-month low of $11.48 and a 12-month high of $14.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000.

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

