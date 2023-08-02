PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0295 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

PZC traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.98. 81,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,496. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.79.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the first quarter worth $78,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the first quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the first quarter worth $194,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

