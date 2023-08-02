PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2023

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZCGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0295 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Price Performance

PZC traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.98. 81,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,496. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.79.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the first quarter worth $78,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the first quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the first quarter worth $194,000.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC)

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.