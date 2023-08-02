Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.30-$2.36 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.30. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.51-$0.55 EPS.

NASDAQ PECO traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.50. 724,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,512. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.53, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.65. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $35.83.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0933 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 238.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PECO. Wolfe Research cut Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. news, Director Leslie T. Chao bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.18 per share, for a total transaction of $291,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,530.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PECO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 579.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,505,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,300,000 after buying an additional 8,958,751 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 443.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,310,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,393,000 after buying an additional 5,965,943 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,679,000 after buying an additional 5,856,834 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 128.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,480,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,905,000 after buying an additional 2,516,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 126.2% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,944,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,860,000 after buying an additional 1,084,530 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

