Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stake Raised by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $32,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Price Performance

NYSE:PSX traded down $3.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,967,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,429,684. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.83. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $74.02 and a one year high of $113.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on PSX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.85.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.