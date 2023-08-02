Pharming Group (PHAR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) will issue its 6/30/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $42.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.15 million. Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. On average, analysts expect Pharming Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pharming Group Price Performance

Shares of PHAR stock opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $787.68 million, a P/E ratio of -399.87 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 3.69. Pharming Group has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $17.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.16.

About Pharming Group

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's commercialized product is RUCONEST, a plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy for the treatment acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.

