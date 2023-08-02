Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer updated its FY23 guidance to $3.25-3.45 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.25-$3.45 EPS.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE remained flat at $35.61 during midday trading on Wednesday. 11,765,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,335,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.86. The stock has a market cap of $201.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pfizer

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

