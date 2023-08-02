Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Pfizer updated its FY23 guidance to $3.25-3.45 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.25-$3.45 EPS.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.75. The stock had a trading volume of 14,986,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,354,656. Pfizer has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $201.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.47 and its 200-day moving average is $39.86.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

Institutional Trading of Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.42 per share, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFE. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 98,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,012,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,796 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.56.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

