Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.13% from the stock’s previous close.

PFE has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.56.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $35.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,841,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,268,287. The company has a market capitalization of $200.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 246,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,060,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,889,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,991,000 after purchasing an additional 513,760 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 117,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.4% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 54,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pfizer

(Get Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.