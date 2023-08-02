Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 133.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,881 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.75. The stock had a trading volume of 15,562,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,362,898. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $201.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.28%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

