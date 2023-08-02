Pettee Investors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Pettee Investors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 201.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.14. 7,205,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,304,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.47 and its 200 day moving average is $85.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $99.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

