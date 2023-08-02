Pettee Investors Inc. Increases Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Pettee Investors Inc. increased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for about 1.1% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 203,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,984,000 after acquiring an additional 32,653 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 39.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 46.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 53.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 7,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 325,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,073,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,672,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,974,207,014.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 225,447 shares of company stock valued at $13,866,915. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.34. 8,889,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,526,096. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on SCHW. Barclays upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SCHW

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.