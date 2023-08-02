Pettee Investors Inc. Has $2.99 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 1.4% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 52.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.05.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE CVX traded down $2.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.73. 7,064,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,086,548. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $302.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.46 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.