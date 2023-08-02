Pettee Investors Inc. Grows Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,254,814,000 after purchasing an additional 91,679 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,028,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041,425 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,801,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $966,717,000 after purchasing an additional 47,096 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,873,633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $730,765,000 after purchasing an additional 477,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $697,398,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.22.

NYSE BDX traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $276.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,396,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,060. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $287.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.26, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

