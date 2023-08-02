Pettee Investors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Pettee Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 26,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $3,633,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,285,900,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,631,000. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KRG traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,299,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,111. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $24.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 196.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.71 and its 200 day moving average is $21.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 800.07%.

KRG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.63.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

