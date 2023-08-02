Permex Petroleum (OTCMKTS:OILCF) versus Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Permex Petroleum (OTCMKTS:OILCF – Get Free Report) and Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Permex Petroleum has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baytex Energy has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Permex Petroleum and Baytex Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Permex Petroleum $880,000.00 5.50 -$2.71 million N/A N/A Baytex Energy $2.79 billion 0.78 $1.29 billion $1.47 2.71

Profitability

Baytex Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Permex Petroleum.

This table compares Permex Petroleum and Baytex Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permex Petroleum -453.17% -43.11% -33.48% Baytex Energy 38.28% 40.85% 20.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Permex Petroleum and Baytex Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Permex Petroleum 0 0 1 0 3.00 Baytex Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00

Baytex Energy has a consensus price target of $8.32, indicating a potential upside of 109.08%. Given Baytex Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Baytex Energy is more favorable than Permex Petroleum.

Summary

Baytex Energy beats Permex Petroleum on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Permex Petroleum

Permex Petroleum Corporation, a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the Pittcock North property, Pittcock South property, Windy Jones property, and Mary Bullard property located in Stonewall County. It also holds interests in the West Henshaw property located in Eddy County, New Mexico; Oxy Yates property located in Eddy County; and Breedlove B Clearfork property located in Martin Country, Texas. In addition, the company has royalty interests in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. Permex Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

