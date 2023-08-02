PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.1% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 257,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

PEP traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.82. 2,853,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,729,889. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.98 and a 52 week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.62%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Argus upped their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

