PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 32,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 448,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,091,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 726,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,358,000 after buying an additional 26,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Argus increased their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock opened at $186.27 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.98 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.

About PepsiCo



PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

