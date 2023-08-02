Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Peoples Financial Services Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PFIS stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $46.45. The stock had a trading volume of 15,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,097. Peoples Financial Services has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $58.50. The firm has a market cap of $332.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.66.

Get Peoples Financial Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas P. Tulaney bought 1,000 shares of Peoples Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.45 per share, with a total value of $37,450.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 18,040 shares in the company, valued at $675,598. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Peoples Financial Services news, Director William E. Aubrey II acquired 2,715 shares of Peoples Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.46 per share, for a total transaction of $104,418.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas P. Tulaney acquired 1,000 shares of Peoples Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.45 per share, with a total value of $37,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 18,040 shares in the company, valued at $675,598. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,815 shares of company stock valued at $145,875. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Financial Services

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 3,012.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 1,458.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 30.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.