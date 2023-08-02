Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on August 21st

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the bank on Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th.

Peoples Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Peoples Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 43.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Peoples Bancorp to earn $3.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.3%.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Performance

PEBO stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.19. 4,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.38. Peoples Bancorp has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peoples Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Susan D. Rector bought 2,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $74,994.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,363.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEBO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,310,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,485,000 after purchasing an additional 21,242 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,275,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,586,000 after acquiring an additional 34,846 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 3.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,604,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,321,000 after acquiring an additional 53,805 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,396,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,389,000 after acquiring an additional 15,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,270,000 after purchasing an additional 110,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

