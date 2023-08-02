Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.59 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 0.73%. Penumbra’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Penumbra updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Penumbra Trading Down 9.1 %

PEN stock traded down $27.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $271.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,126,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,236. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,727.61 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $320.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra has a 12 month low of $139.03 and a 12 month high of $348.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.52, for a total value of $3,078,814.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.52, for a total transaction of $3,078,814.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.30, for a total value of $278,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,518,034.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,325 shares of company stock worth $10,410,515. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penumbra

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 44.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 56.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 190.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEN. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Penumbra from $351.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Wednesday. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Penumbra from $320.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Penumbra from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Penumbra from $303.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.33.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

