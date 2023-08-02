Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Shares Gap Up to $162.61

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $162.61, but opened at $172.00. Penske Automotive Group shares last traded at $176.81, with a volume of 199,567 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAG shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday. Stephens lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.80.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group Trading Up 6.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.39.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $7.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 29.07%. Penske Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penske Automotive Group

In other news, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 3,284 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $463,766.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,648,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Penske Automotive Group news, CFO Michelle Hulgrave sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $290,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,508.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 3,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $463,766.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,648,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Penske Automotive Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAG. Edmp Inc. grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 11,139.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,383,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344,537 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,702,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 3,459.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 601,536 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 491.7% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 348,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,472,000 after acquiring an additional 289,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,163,000. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.