Peninsula Asset Management Inc. Sells 530 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,169 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 4.0% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $229.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,685,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884,441. The firm has a market cap of $134.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.60. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.50 and a 52 week high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.08.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

